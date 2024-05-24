The International Journal of Hydrogen Energy provides scientists and engineers throughout the world with a central vehicle for the exchange and dissemination of basic ideas in the field of hydrogen energy. The emphasis is placed on original research, both analytical and experimental, which is of permanent interest to engineers and scientists, covering all aspects of hydrogen energy, including production, storage, transmission, utilization, as well as the economical, environmental and international aspects. When outstanding new advances are made, or when new areas have been developed to a definitive stage, special review articles will be considered. To encourage the exchange of ideas, a section of the journal is devoted to discussing previously published papers. As a service to readers, an international bibliography of recent publications in hydrogen energy is published quarterly.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/international-journal-of-hydrogen-energy/ Impact factor 4.054 (2011)

