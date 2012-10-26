Granular computing and soft computing have begun to play important roles in bioinformatics, e-business, security, machine learning, data mining, high-performance computing and wireless mobile computing in terms of efficiency, effectiveness, robustness and uncertainty. IJGCRSIS aims to publish the latest research and development results and experiences in the areas of granular computing, rough sets, fuzzy sets, soft computing and intelligent systems.

International Journal of Granular Computing, Rough Sets and Intelligent Systems

Footwear forensics: CSI needs to tread carefully

A new computer algorithm can analyze the footwear marks left at a crime scene according to clusters of footwear types, makes and tread patterns even if the imprint recorded by crime scene investigators is distorted or only ...

