Granular computing and soft computing have begun to play important roles in bioinformatics, e-business, security, machine learning, data mining, high-performance computing and wireless mobile computing in terms of efficiency, effectiveness, robustness and uncertainty. IJGCRSIS aims to publish the latest research and development results and experiences in the areas of granular computing, rough sets, fuzzy sets, soft computing and intelligent systems.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA