IJESDF aims to establish dialogue in an ideal and unique setting for researchers and practitioners to have a knowledge resource, report and publish scholarly articles and engage in debate on various security-related issues, new developments and latest proven methodologies in the field of electronic security and digital forensics. This includes the measures governments must take to protect the security of information on the Internet, the implications of cyber-crime in large corporations and for individuals, vulnerability research, zero day attacks, digital forensic investigation, ethical hacking, anti-forensics, identity fraud, phishing, pharming, relevant case studies, and "best practice" for tackling cyber crime.

Publisher Inderscience Enterprises Ltd. Website http://www.inderscience.com/jhome.php?jcode=ijesdf

