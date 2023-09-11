IJESDF aims to establish dialogue in an ideal and unique setting for researchers and practitioners to have a knowledge resource, report and publish scholarly articles and engage in debate on various security-related issues, new developments and latest proven methodologies in the field of electronic security and digital forensics. This includes the measures governments must take to protect the security of information on the Internet, the implications of cyber-crime in large corporations and for individuals, vulnerability research, zero day attacks, digital forensic investigation, ethical hacking, anti-forensics, identity fraud, phishing, pharming, relevant case studies, and "best practice" for tackling cyber crime.

International Journal of Electronic Security and Digital Forensics

Defeating credit card fraud

Online behavioural targeting and device fingerprinting could be used to combat credit card fraud according to a team from Botswana International University of Science and Technology, in Palapye, Botswana. Writing in the International ...

Jan 8, 2019

Is fog more secure than cloud?

Computer scientists in Italy are working on a new concept for remote and distributed storage of documents that could have all the benefits of cloud computing but without the security issues of putting one's sensitive documents ...

Mar 17, 2017

Fuzzy logic helps detect redirection spam

Web browsers might soon use fuzzy logic to spot redirection spam and save users from being scammed, phished or opening malicious sites unwittingly, according to researchers in India writing in the International Journal of ...

Jun 16, 2016

How private is your browser's privacy mode?

A forensic analysis of the so-called "private" browsing modes of the most popular web browsers, Microsoft's Internet Explorer, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Opera, reveals that the Microsoft product tested in this research ...

Feb 18, 2016

Closing a malware security loophole

An add-on for antivirus software that can scan across a computer network and trap malicious activity missed by the system firewall is being developed by an international team. Details are reported in the International Journal ...

Dec 7, 2015

Spotting the elephant not in the room

An automated thermal detection system that can discern wild elephants from background and other animals in infrared images could save lives in parts of the world where the animals roam free and often enter villages and other ...

Jul 10, 2015

Malware bites

Antivirus software running on your computer has one big weak point - if a new virus is released before the antivirus provider knows about it or before the next scheduled antivirus software update, your system can be infected. ...

Aug 15, 2013

