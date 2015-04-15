IJCIS provides a professional and scholarly forum for cross-learning between different scientific and technological disciplines, and between business and economic, as well as between societal and managerial, disciplines in the area of critical infrastructures. Critical infrastructures are networks for the provision of telecommunication and information services, energy services (electrical power, natural gas, oil and heat), water supply, transportation of people and goods, banking and financial services, government services and emergency services.

Publisher Inderscience Enterprises Website http://www.inderscience.com/jhome.php?jcode=ijcis

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA