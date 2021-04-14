How fast should social restrictions be eased in England as COVID-19 vaccinations are rolled out?
A slow easing of COVID-19 restrictions may come at a high cost per year of life saved relative to yardsticks used in NHS resource decisions.
IJCP is a general medical journal. IJCP gives special priority to work that has international appeal.
Apr 14, 2021
May 21, 2014
