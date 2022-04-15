As the world becomes increasingly dominated by interconnected corporations alongside increasing demands for transparency and accountability, business governance is no longer just about running companies and organisations efficiently, but about managing wider responsibilities. Company directors need to move beyond governance concerns that deal with their functional responsibilities towards understanding how their personal values and actions affect the organisations they lead, and how in turn these affect local and global communities. IJBGE provides a professional forum to address these issues.

Publisher Inderscience Website http://www.inderscience.com/jhome.php?jcode=ijbge

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA