Biometrics and human biometric characteristics form the basis of research in biological measuring techniques for the purpose of people identification and recognition. IJBM addresses the fundamental areas in computer science that deal with biological measurements. It covers both the theoretical and practical aspects of human identification and verification.

Publisher Inderscience Website http://www.inderscience.com/jhome.php?jcode=IJBM

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA