IJBET addresses cutting-edge research in the multi-disciplinary area of biomedical engineering and technology. Medical science incorporates scientific/technological advances combining to produce more accurate diagnoses, effective treatments with fewer side effects, and improved ability to prevent disease and provide superior-quality healthcare. A key field here is biomedical engineering/technology, offering a synthesis of physical, chemical, mathematical and computational sciences combined with engineering principles to enhance R&D in biology, medicine, behaviour, and health. IJBET includes the Asia-Pacific Chapter in Biomedical Wireless Technology (APC-BWT).

Publisher Inderscience Enterprises Website http://www.inderscience.com/jhome.php?jcode=ijbet

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA