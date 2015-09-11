IJBET addresses cutting-edge research in the multi-disciplinary area of biomedical engineering and technology. Medical science incorporates scientific/technological advances combining to produce more accurate diagnoses, effective treatments with fewer side effects, and improved ability to prevent disease and provide superior-quality healthcare. A key field here is biomedical engineering/technology, offering a synthesis of physical, chemical, mathematical and computational sciences combined with engineering principles to enhance R&D in biology, medicine, behaviour, and health. IJBET includes the Asia-Pacific Chapter in Biomedical Wireless Technology (APC-BWT).

International Journal of Biomedical Engineering and Technology

Wavelets improve medical imaging

An approach to converting the data from MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) machines, mammograms and other medical equipment gives doctors a much clearer picture of your insides and a chance to detect disease and other problems ...

Engineering

Sep 11, 2015

Computerized osteoporosis detection

A computerized approach to examining patient bone X-rays for diagnosis of osteoporosis could side-step the subjectivity associated with visual examination, according to a new research paper in the International Journal of ...

Engineering

Oct 1, 2012

