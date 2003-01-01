International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity (IJBNPA) is an open access, peer-reviewed online journal devoted to furthering the understanding of the behavioral aspects of diet and physical activity. IJBNPA is unique in its focus on the behavioral aspects of diet and physical activity; its inclusion of multiple levels of analysis, including populations, groups and individuals; and its inclusion of epidemiology, and behavioral, theoretical and measurement research areas. Manuscripts that present theoretical innovations with respect to diet and physical activity behaviors are of particular interest.

Publisher BioMed Central Website http://www.ijbnpa.org/ Impact factor 3.17 (2011)

