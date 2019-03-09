Publisher
Royal Society of Chemistry
Country
United Kingdom
History
2008-present
Website
http://www.rsc.org/Publishing/Journals/ib/Index.asp

Integrative Biology

Cell membrane as material for bone formation

The burst of cells forming cartilage is associated with mineralization during the early stages of bone formation, and nanofragments of the cell membranes can act as nucleation sites for amorphous calcium phosphate, as reported ...

Materials Science

Feb 13, 2018

Capturing cell growth in 3-D

Replicating how cancer and other cells interact in the body is somewhat difficult in the lab. Biologists generally culture one cell type in plastic plates, which doesn't represent the dynamic cell interactions within living ...

Biotechnology

Aug 14, 2015

Growing unknown microbes one by one

(Phys.org) —Trillions of bacteria live in and on the human body; a few species can make us sick, but many others keep us healthy by boosting digestion and preventing inflammation. Although there's plenty of evidence that ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jun 24, 2014

