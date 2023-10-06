Injury Prevention is a peer-reviewed medical journal containing original research, opinions and focus on the prevention of injuries in all age groups, including child and adolescent injuries. It is published by the BMJ Group and the editor in chief is Brian Johnston. Injury Prevention is indexed by PubMed, EMBASE/Excerpta Medica, Scopus, and the Web of Science. It is the official journal of the International Society for Child and Adolescent Injury Prevention and the Society for Advancement of Violence and Injury Research.

Publisher BMJ Publishing Group History 1995-present Website http://injuryprevention.bmj.com/ Impact factor 1.453 (2009)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA