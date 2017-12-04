IEEE Transactions on Robotics has been the number one most-cited journal in robotics for many years, according to the annual Journal Citation Report (in particular in the latest 2007 edition) published by the Institute for Scientific Information. This periodical covers both theory and applications on topics including: kinematics, dynamics, control, and simulation of robots and intelligent machines and systems; design of robotic mechanisms; man-machine interface and integration; motion and manipulation; robotics-related computer hardware, software, and architectures; linkage to computer-aided engineering; robotics in manufacturing and flexible automation; robotics and automation in less structured environments; vision and other non-contact sensory systems; and tactile and other contact sensory technology.

