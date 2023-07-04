The IEEE Microwave and Wireless Components Letters (MWCL) publishes four-page papers (3 pages of text + up to 1 page of references) that focus on microwave theory, techniques and applications as they relate to components, devices, circuits, biological effects, and systems involving the generation, modulation, demodulation, control, transmission, and detection of microwave signals. This includes scientific, technical, medical and industrial activities. Microwave theory and techniques relates to electromagnetic waves in the frequency range of a few MHz and a THz; other spectral regions and wave types are included within the scope of the MWCL whenever basic microwave theory and techniques can yield useful results. Generally, this occurs in the theory of wave propagation in structures with dimensions comparable to a wavelength, and in the related techniques for analysis and design.

Publisher IEEE Website https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/xpl/RecentIssue.jsp?punumber=7260

