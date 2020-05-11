Hypertension is a monthly, peer reviewed, scientific journal, established with the 1979 (Jan. & Feb.) issue (vol. 1), and published by the American Heart Association (AHA). The Editor in Chief is John E. Hall (University of Mississippi). Other involved contributors or authors are the Council for High Blood Pressure Research, Interamerican Society of Hypertension. Publishing formats include original manuscripts (6000 words), invited review summaries (6000 words), invited case-based reviews (6000 words), recent study highlights (3000 words), invited brief commentaries (1500 words), scientific or technical tutorials (6000 words), letter to the editor (500 words), and novel findings of unusual interest (1000 words). The focus of this journal are different aspects of studying hypertension, which includes pathophysiology, blood pressure regulation, clinical treatment, and prevention. Original contributions span topics such as basic research , clinical studies , and population studies of hypertension. These studies include related fields such as nephrology, endocrinology, neuroscience, vascular biology, physiology, pharmacology, cellular and molecular biology, and genetics.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA