Hydrobiologia publishes original research, reviews and opinions investigating the biology of all aquatic environments, including the impact of human activities. Coverage includes molecular-, organism-, community -and ecosystem-level studies dealing with limnology and oceanography, including systematics and aquatic ecology. Inaddition to hypothesis-driven experimental research, it presents theoretical papers relevant to a broad hydrobiological audience.
- Publisher
- Springer
- Website
- http://www.springer.com/life+sciences/ecology/journal/10750
- Impact factor
-
1.784
(2011)
Some content from Wikipedia,
licensed under CC BY-SA