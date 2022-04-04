Hydrobiologia publishes original research, reviews and opinions investigating the biology of all aquatic environments, including the impact of human activities. Coverage includes molecular-, organism-, community -and ecosystem-level studies dealing with limnology and oceanography, including systematics and aquatic ecology. Inaddition to hypothesis-driven experimental research, it presents theoretical papers relevant to a broad hydrobiological audience.

Freshwater mussels can inhibit bacterial diseases

Researchers from the University of Jyväskylä found brown trout better survived a Flavobacterium disease outbreak if the fish had larvae of freshwater pearl mussel in their gills. In another study, duck mussels were observed ...

Apr 4, 2022

Crabs are key to ecology and economy in Oman

The intertidal mudflats of Barr Al Hikman, a nature reserve at the south-east coast of the Sultanate of Oman, are crucial nursery grounds for numerous crab species. In return, these crabs are a vital element of the ecology, ...

Oct 8, 2020

Shy species detected through new DNA technique

New species-specific tests that can detect endangered and hard-to-find aquatic animals through the DNA they shed in the water has been created by researchers at the University of Adelaide and Curtin University.

Jun 25, 2020

Learning from 'Little Monsters'

Caddisflies, crustaceans, mollusks and flatworms. Those are just a few of the curious creatures known as benthic (bottom-dwelling) invertebrates and commonly found in small streams. Fingernail clams and oligochaetes are part ...

Jul 19, 2018

To build up mussels, you need to know your fish

Times are tough for 31 of Michigan's 45 varieties of freshwater mussels. Sporting evocative names like wavy-rayed lampmussel and round pigtoe, these residents of the state's rivers are imperiled by habitat disruption and ...

Feb 27, 2018

