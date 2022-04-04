Hydrobiologia publishes original research, reviews and opinions investigating the biology of all aquatic environments, including the impact of human activities. Coverage includes molecular-, organism-, community -and ecosystem-level studies dealing with limnology and oceanography, including systematics and aquatic ecology. Inaddition to hypothesis-driven experimental research, it presents theoretical papers relevant to a broad hydrobiological audience.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/life+sciences/ecology/journal/10750 Impact factor 1.784 (2011)

