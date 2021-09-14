Human Reproduction is a peer-reviewed scientific journal covering all aspects of human reproduction, including reproductive physiology and pathology, endocrinology, andrology, gonad function, gametogenesis, fertilization, embryo development, implantation, pregnancy, genetics, preimplantation genetic diagnosis, oncology, infectious disease, surgery, contraception, infertility treatment, psychology, ethics, and social issues. It is an official journal of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology. The journals Human Reproduction Update and Molecular Human Reproduction are spin-offs from Human Reproduction that were established in 1995. The main journal concentrates on original research, clinical case studies, as well as opinions and debates on topical issues. Human Reproduction Update is a bimonthly review journal. According to the Journal Citation Reports its 2009 impact factor is 7.042, ranking it first in the categories "Obstetrics and Gynaecology" (out of 70) and "Reproductive Biology" (out of 26). Molecular Human Reproduction focuses on molecular aspects of reproductive biology and is published monthly. According to the Journal Citation Reports its 2009 impact

Publisher Oxford University Press Country United Kingdom History 1995-present Website http://molehr.oxfordjournals.org/ Impact factor 3.005 (2009)

