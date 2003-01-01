Human Mutation is a peer-reviewed journal that offers publication of original Research Articles, Methods, Mutation Updates, Reviews, Database Articles, Rapid Communications, and Letters on broad aspects of mutation research in humans. Reports of novel DNA variations and their phenotypic consequences, reports of SNPs demonstrated as valuable for genomic analysis, descriptions of new molecular detection methods, and novel approaches to clinical diagnosis are welcomed. Novel reports of gene organization at the genomic level, reported in the context of mutation investigation, may be considered. The journal provides a unique forum for the exchange of ideas, methods, and applications of interest to molecular, human, and medical geneticists in academic, industrial, and clinical research settings worldwide.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1002/(ISSN)1098-1004 Impact factor 5.213 (2012)

