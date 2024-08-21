Human Gene Therapy is the premier, multidisciplinary journal covering all aspects of gene therapy. The Journal publishes in-depth coverage of DNA, RNA, and cell therapies by delivering the latest breakthroughs in research and technologies. Human Gene Therapy provides a central forum for scientific and clinical information, including ethical, legal, regulatory, social, and commercial issues, which enables the advancement and progress of therapeutic procedures leading to improved patient outcomes, and ultimately, to curing diseases.

Website http://www.liebertpub.com/overview/human-gene-therapybr-and-human-gene-therapy-methods/19/ Impact factor 4.218 ()

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA