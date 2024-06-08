Historical Biology is an international peer reviewed journal publishing original research and review papers covering developments in the sciences concerned with the history of life through geological time and the biology of past organisms, and seeks to encourage a diversity of approaches in this rapidly expanding field, especially new technologies. It emphasizes modern and controversial topics and prides itself in fast review and rapid online publication.

Publisher
Taylor & Francis
Website
https://www.tandfonline.com/journals/ghbi20

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Historical Biology

Scientists explore dinosaur 'coliseum' in Denali National Park

University of Alaska Fairbanks scientists have discovered and documented the largest known single dinosaur track site in Alaska. The site, located in Denali National Park and Preserve, has been dubbed "The Coliseum" by researchers.

Paleontology & Fossils

Aug 14, 2023

0

214