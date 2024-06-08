New fossils show what Australia's giant prehistoric 'thunder birds' looked like
Until about 45,000 years ago, Australia was home to a giant flightless bird called Genyornis newtoni, which was 2 meters tall and weighed up to 230 kilograms.
After 128 years of exploration, fossil excavation and investigation, Flinders University researchers have finally uncovered the skull of Australia's own giant and charismatic megafauna bird—Genyornis newtoni.
