The Journal of Heredity (not to be confused with the journal Heredity) is a scientific journal concerned with heredity in a biological sense, i.e. genetics. It was established in 1910 as the American Breeders Magazine of the American Breeder s Association, both of which changed names in 1915 to the Journal of Heredity (volume 5) and the American Genetic Association. The Journal of Heredity is indexed in Science Citation Index, Current Contents/Life Sciences, MEDLINE (Index Medicus), EMBASE, BIOSIS Previews, and Chemical Abstracts Service. The journal publishes articles in the following categories: and, on invitation:

Publisher
Nature Publishing Group
Website
http://www.nature.com/hdy/
Impact factor
4.569 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Heredity

Evolution driving improvements in racehorse speed, study shows

A new study by experts from the University of Exeter has found that genetic improvement is underlying the increasing speed of Britain's thoroughbreds. This contrasts with earlier studies that suggested racehorses were showing ...

Evolution

May 30, 2023

0

57

How rainforest fish adapt to local conditions

The future of freshwater fish species in Australia's tropical rainforest areas, including the Daintree and Mosman Gorge, will increasingly be subject to the vagaries of climatic and other changes.

Ecology

Apr 14, 2023

0

163

Feline genetics help pinpoint first-ever domestication of cats

Nearly 10,000 years ago, humans settling in the Fertile Crescent, the areas of the Middle East surrounding the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, made the first switch from hunter-gatherers to farmers. They developed close bonds ...

Evolution

Dec 5, 2022

0

222

page 1 from 3