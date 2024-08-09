The Journal of Heredity (not to be confused with the journal Heredity) is a scientific journal concerned with heredity in a biological sense, i.e. genetics. It was established in 1910 as the American Breeders Magazine of the American Breeder s Association, both of which changed names in 1915 to the Journal of Heredity (volume 5) and the American Genetic Association. The Journal of Heredity is indexed in Science Citation Index, Current Contents/Life Sciences, MEDLINE (Index Medicus), EMBASE, BIOSIS Previews, and Chemical Abstracts Service. The journal publishes articles in the following categories: and, on invitation:

Publisher Nature Publishing Group Website http://www.nature.com/hdy/ Impact factor 4.569 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA