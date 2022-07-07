The journal is an interdisciplinary journal dedicated to the study of all aspects of health and health care in which place or location matters. Recent years have seen closer links evolving between medical geography, medical sociology, health policy, public health and epidemiology. The journal reflects these convergences, which emphasise differences in health and health care between places, the experience of health and care in specific places, the development of health care for places, and the methodologies and theories underpinning the study of these issues.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/health-and-place/ Impact factor 2.669 (2011)

