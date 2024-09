Gynecologic Oncology, an international journal, is devoted to the publication of clinical and investigative articles that concern tumors of the female reproductive tract. Investigations relating to the etiology, diagnosis, and treatment of female cancers, as well as research from any of the disciplines related to this field of interest, are published.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/gynecologic-oncology/ Impact factor 3.888 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA