Global Heart seeks to provide a forum for dialogue and education on matters that relate foremost to the prevention and control of cardiovascular diseases worldwide, with a special focus on countries with middle and lower economies. With the main focus being on prevention, manuscripts should address not only the extent or epidemiology of the problem, but also describe interventions to effectively control and prevent cardiovascular diseases and their antecedent factors.

Publisher World Heart Federation Website http://www.globalheart-journal.com/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA