Global Ecology and Conservation (GECCO) is an open access international scientific journal in the disciplines of ecology and conservation biology. The journal publishes articles spanning a diverse range of fields that contribute to ecology and conservation of terrestrial, marine or freshwater organisms and ecosystems. The primary aim of Global Ecology and Conservation is the publication of high-quality papers that advance the field of ecology and theory and practice of conservation.

Publisher Elsevier Website https://www.sciencedirect.com/journal/global-ecology-and-conservation

