Global and Planetary Change publishes high-quality studies addressing all aspects of Earth System Science. The objective of the journal is to develop a multi-disciplinary understanding of planetary change and to improve knowledge of processes relevant at a global-scale. As such, the journal focuses equally on the geological and historical past as well as present-day and future scenarios based on observational records, experimental studies, and/or modelling. Regional or process-oriented studies are welcome provided that they are useful for understanding aspects of the Earth System.

Publisher Elsevier Website https://www.sciencedirect.com/journal/global-and-planetary-change

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA