Genes, Brain and Behavior was launched in 2002 with the aim of publishing top quality research in behavioral and neural genetics in their broadest sense. The emphasis is on the analysis of the behavioral and neural phenotypes under consideration, the unifying theme being the genetic approach as a tool to increase our understanding of these phenotypes.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1111/(ISSN)1601-183X Impact factor 3.476 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA