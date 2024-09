Genes & Immunity is a journal dedicated to functional genetics of the immune response. Emphasizing studies that demonstrate genetic, genomic or functional variation in the immune system, Genes & Immunity assists our understanding of how the basic control over the immune system varies between individuals both in health and disease.

Publisher Nature Publishing Group Website http://www.nature.com/gene/index.html Impact factor 3.872 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA