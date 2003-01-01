General Hospital Psychiatry explores the many linkages among psychiatry, medicine, and primary care. In emphasizing a biopsychosocial approach to illness and health, the journal provides a forum for professionals with clinical, academic, and research interests in psychiatry's role in the mainstream of medicine. The journal expands on traditional models of consultation-liaison, inpatient and outpatient services in the general hospital to address all aspects of ambulatory, inpatient, emergency, and community care. In response to the unpredictable nature of contemporary life, the journal explores the role of emergency psychiatry in addressing personal, social, political, and forensic responses to stress and trauma. Studies of multisystem relationships between stress, illness, psychosocial factors, inter- and intra-personal relationships, family dynamics, ecological change, and institutional forces are especially relevant to the journal's objectives.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/journal/01638343 Impact factor 2.744 (2011)

