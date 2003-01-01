Gastrointestinal Endoscopy publishes original, peer-reviewed articles on endoscopic procedures used in the study, diagnosis, and treatment of digestive diseases. Articles report on outcomes research, prospective studies, and controlled trials of new endoscopic instruments and treatment methods. Online features include full text of all articles, video and audio clips, and MEDLINE links to related articles. Category 1 CME credit can be earned by reading the text material and taking the CME examination online.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.giejournal.org/ Impact factor 6.713 (2010)

