Gastroenterology is the official medical journal of the American Gastroenterological Association. Its first issue was published in 1943. It is currently published by Elsevier. According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 12.032, ranking it first out of 71 journals in the category "Gasteroenterology & Hepatology".

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Gastroenterology

