G3: Genes|Genomes|Genetics is an open access journal providing a forum for the publication of high-quality foundational research—particularly research that generates useful genetic and genomic information such as genome maps, single gene studies, genome‐wide association and QTL studies, as well as genome reports, mutant screens, and advances in methods and technology. The Editorial Board of G3 believes that rapid dissemination of these data is the necessary foundation for analysis that leads to mechanistic insights.

Publisher
Oxford University Press
Website
https://academic.oup.com/g3journal

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

G3 Genes|Genomes|Genetics

Genomic research focuses on medical potential for scorpion venom

Scientists at Arkansas Tech University and University of Arkansas have produced a high-quality genome assembly for a scorpion. The genome could lead to the development of new medically relevant pain treatments. The work is ...

Plants & Animals

Aug 20, 2024

0

154

Researchers map genome of the last living wild horse species

University of Minnesota researchers have successfully mapped the complete genome of the endangered Przewalski's horse. Once extinct in the wild, the species now has a population of around 2,000 animals thanks to conservation ...

Plants & Animals

Jun 14, 2024

0

712

Study finds corn genome can gang up on multiple pathogens at once

In a changing climate, corn growers must be ready for anything, including new and shifting disease dynamics. Because it's impossible to predict which damaging disease will pop up in a given year, corn with resistance to ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Feb 7, 2024

0

72

Computer scientists sequence cotton genome

Cotton is the primary source of natural fiber on Earth, yet only four of 50 known species are suitable for textile production. Computer scientists at DePaul University applied a bioinformatics workflow to reconstruct one ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Jun 22, 2023

0

582

page 1 from 2