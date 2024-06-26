Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research on one of the biggest challenges of our time: sustainably achieving global food security. Led by an outstanding Editorial Board of international experts, this open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries, both basic and applied, to academics, policy-makers, practitioners, industry and the public worldwide.

Publisher
Frontiers
Website
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/sustainable-food-systems

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems

Common plant could help reduce food insecurity, researchers find

An often-overlooked water plant that can double its biomass in two days, capture nitrogen from the air—making it a valuable green fertilizer—and be fed to poultry and livestock could serve as life-saving food for humans ...

Agriculture

Feb 19, 2024

0

699

Report highlights farmers' concerns about cultured meat

While some U.K. farmers see the advances in the development of cultured, or cell-based meat, as potential competition to traditional meat production, others from the farming community have suggested it could create a premium ...

Biotechnology

Jan 5, 2024

0

15