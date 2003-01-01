Frontiers in Neural Circuits is a first-tier electronic journal devoted to understanding the emergent properties of neural circuits, which constitute the elementary modules of the brain. The connectivity matrixes forming these circuits are still poorly understood, and the general rules by which they operate are still a mystery. Major challenges are to understand the structural and functional architecture of these neural circuits and how their particular designs lead to the emergence of complex properties and behaviors. Articles revealing the anatomy, physiology, development and function of any neural circuitry in any species, ranging from sponges to humans, are welcome. Our common thread is the study of the computational strategies used by different circuits, seeking to link a circuit structure with its function (either perceptual, motor, or internal). Submissions focusing on the synaptic, cellular and connectivity principle in neural microcircuits using multidisciplinary approaches are encouraged and also submissions of studies using newer molecular and genetic tools. We particularly welcome studies with an evolutionary perspective to better understand how circuit design and capabilities evolved to produce progressively more complex properties and behaviors. The journal is also interested in research revealing how plasticity shapes the structural and functional architecture of neural circuits.

