Frontiers in Integrative Neuroscience is a Specialty Journal of Frontiers in Neuroscience, Frontiers in Physiology and Frontiers in Psychiatry. Frontiers in Integrative Neuroscience is a first-tier electronic journal that is focused on synthesizing multiple facets of brain structure and function to understand how multiple diverse functions are integrated to produce complex behaviors. Our goal is to publish research related to furthering the understanding of the integrative mechanisms underlying brain functioning across one or more interacting levels of neural organization. In most real life experiences, sensory inputs from several modalities converge and interact in a manner that influences perception and behavior. The journal is therefore focused on the primary questions of how multiple sensory, cognitive and emotional processes merge to produce coordinated complex behavior. It is questions such as this that cannot be answered at a single level – an ion channel, a neuron or a synapse – that we wish to focus on. In Frontiers in Integrative Neuroscience we welcome in vitro or in vivo investigations across the molecular, cellular, and systems and behavioral level. Research in any species and at any stage of development and aging that are focused at understanding integration mechanisms underlying emergent properties of the brain and behavior.

