Study shows forensic evidence can survive underwater for weeks
Forensic fibers can survive underwater for much longer than previously thought—which could help criminal investigators uncover vital evidence.
Oct 16, 2023
In her first publication in the journal Forensic Science International, Ms. Ruby Dixon demonstrated that bacteria can be transferred between a male and female during sexual intercourse and there is a possibility that bacterial ...
May 17, 2023
Methamphetamine is a stimulant that can be taken as a recreational drug, either by injections or smoking. It is classified as a Class A drug in the UK and its recreational use is criminalized in many countries throughout ...
Sep 20, 2022
Rather than digging to identify unmarked mass grave sites or evidence to locate missing persons, cutting-edge technologies are helping law enforcement agents, forensic scientists and historians uncover attempts to hide victims.
Apr 12, 2022
A UPV/EHU study has for the first time determined the post-mortem interval of human skeletal remains using real samples, which has been made possible by the combination of two non-destructive analytical tools: Raman spectroscopy ...
Jan 27, 2022
Forensic teams challenged with identifying skeletal remains may benefit from a new method of determining age in child remains when traditional methods, such as dental records, aren't available. New research from SFU archeologists ...
Oct 6, 2021
Breakthrough forensic research at Northumbria University, Newcastle, has revealed for the first time that textile fibers can, under certain circumstances, be transferred between clothing in the absence of contact.
Aug 14, 2020
Australian first research conducted at Murdoch University is advancing the understanding of forensic investigations into crime-related deaths that have occurred in water bodies.
Jun 25, 2020
As China upgrades pangolins to the highest protected status level, an alternative approach to using long standing forensic methods is helping wildlife crime investigators disrupt poachers and animal traffickers in an effort ...
Jun 22, 2020
Techniques used to detect fingermarks on traditional cotton banknotes are not effective on Scottish banks' new polymer notes and different methods are required, according to a study by University of Strathclyde researchers.
Jun 3, 2020
