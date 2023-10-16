Forensic Science International publishes original contributions in the many different scientific disciplines pertaining to the forensic sciences. Fields include forensic pathology and histochemistry, chemistry, biochemistry and toxicology (including drugs, alcohol, etc.), biology (including the identification of hairs and fibres), serology, odontology, psychiatry, anthropology, the physical sciences, firearms, and document examination, as well as investigations of value to public health in its broadest sense, and the important marginal area where science and medicine interact with the law.

Publisher
Elsevier
Website
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/journal/03790738
Impact factor
2.301 (2011)

'Sexome' bacteria could help identify sex criminals

In her first publication in the journal Forensic Science International, Ms. Ruby Dixon demonstrated that bacteria can be transferred between a male and female during sexual intercourse and there is a possibility that bacterial ...

May 17, 2023

