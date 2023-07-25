Feminist Criminology (FC), published quarterly, is an innovative journal dedicated to research related to women, girls, and crime within the context of a feminist critique of criminology. The official journal of the Division on Women and Crime of the American Society of Criminology, this international publication focuses on research and theory that highlights the gendered nature of crime.

Publisher SAGE Website http://fcx.sagepub.com/ Impact factor 0.567 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA