Coercive control linked with murder and detection avoidance
Men who use coercive control are more likely to kill their partner and extend their control to conceal her murder as a suicide or accident.
Feminist Criminology (FC), published quarterly, is an innovative journal dedicated to research related to women, girls, and crime within the context of a feminist critique of criminology. The official journal of the Division on Women and Crime of the American Society of Criminology, this international publication focuses on research and theory that highlights the gendered nature of crime.
