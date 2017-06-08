Family Process Institute is an independent, multidisciplinary, transnational organization dedicated to developing and exchanging new theory, research, applied practice, and policy related to families and systems. We oversee the journal, Family Process, and ensure the coordination of the operations between Family Process and our publishing partner, Wiley/Blackwell. In addition, beyond our role with the journal, Family Process Institute may take on other projects to promote the field of family theory, practice, research, and advocacy. The beginning of the journal was revolutionary in that it was the first journal in the field. We are now at a new phase in the evolution in our history, as we have the energy and resource to develop Family Process Institute as an independent voice in the field.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA