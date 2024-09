Experimental Parasitology emphasizes modern approaches to parasitology, including molecular biology and immunology. The journal features original research papers on the physiological, metabolic, immunologic, biochemical, nutritional, and chemotherapeutic aspects of parasites and host-parasite relationships.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/experimental-parasitology/ Impact factor 2.122 (2011)

