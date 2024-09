Experimental Neurology is a peer-reviewed scientific journal that focuses on neuroscience research, particularly neural development and neuroplasticity underlying neurological disorders. It was established in 1959 and is published by Elsevier.

Publisher Elsevier History 1959-present Website http://www.elsevier.com/locate/inca/622828 Impact factor 3.914 (2009)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA