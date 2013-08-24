Experimental Biology and Medicine is a journal dedicated to the publication of multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary research in the biomedical sciences. Published monthly, EBM provides both research and review articles as well as meeting symposia and brief communications. Articles in EBM represent cutting edge research at the overlapping junctions of the biological, physical and engineering sciences that impact upon the health and welfare of the world's population. Topics covered in EBM include: Anatomy/Pathology; Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Cell and Developmental Biology; Endocrinology and Nutrition; Immunology/Microbiology/Virology; Neuroscience; Pharmacology and Toxicology; Physiology; Bioimaging; Biomedical Engineering; Bionanoscience; Genomics, Proteomics, and Bioinformatics; Stem Cell Biology; Systems Biology, and Translational Research.

Publisher Royal Society of Medicine Press Website http://ebm.rsmjournals.com/ Impact factor 2.954 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA