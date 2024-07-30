Evolutionary Psychology is an open access, peer-reviewed, academic journal published online since 2003. It covers empirical, philosophical, historical, and socio-political aspects of evolutionary psychology. Its current co-editors in chief are Todd K. Shackelford (Florida Atlantic University) and Steven M. Platek (Georgia Gwinnett College). Evolutionary Psychology is indexed by: PsycINFO, EBSCOhost, Scopus, Socolar, Google Scholar, Web of Science, Social Sciences Citation Index, and Current Contents/Social and Behavioral Sciences.

Publisher
Evolutionary Psychology
Country
United States
History
2003-present
Website
http://www.epjournal.net/
Impact factor
1.278 (2010)

