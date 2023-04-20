Now in an exciting new journal format, Evolutionary Biology is dedicated to the view that evolutionary theory is a unifying framework for the biosciences. The journal is a forum in which critical reviews, original research, commentaries, and controversial views are brought together to contribute to greater understanding of the origins and diversity of life.

Island tiger snakes' skulls adapt to eat large sea bird chicks

A study by researchers from the University of Adelaide and other institutions has found that in a population of island tiger snakes, the bones in their jaws increase in length after feeding on large prey, while their mainland ...

Evolution

Jan 16, 2023

Study refutes claim that T. rex was three separate species

A new study refutes a provocative claim made earlier this year that fossils classified as the dinosaur Tyrannosaurus rex represent three separate species. The rebuttal, published today in the journal Evolutionary Biology ...

Evolution

Jul 25, 2022

The reproductive advantages of large male fish

In mosquitofish, of the genus Gambusia, male fish are smaller than females—sometimes only half the size. Biologists had previously assumed that smaller male mosquitofish had at least some reproductive advantages. Researchers ...

Ecology

Jul 7, 2021

The evolutionary puzzle of the mammalian ear

The vertebrate ear is a remarkable structure. Tightly encapsulated within the densest bone of the skeleton, it comprises the smallest elements of the vertebrate skeleton (auditory ossicles) and gives rise to several different ...

Evolution

May 27, 2020

Double the stress slows down evolution

Like other organisms, bacteria constantly have to fight to survive in hostile living conditions. Together with colleagues in Finland, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Biology in Plön have discovered ...

Cell & Microbiology

Dec 6, 2018

