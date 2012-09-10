Evidence-based Complementary and Alternative Medicine is an open-access peer-reviewed medical journal covering alternative medicine published by Hindawi Publishing Corporation. According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2009 impact factor of 2.064, ranking it 3rd out 17 journals in the category "Integrative & Complementary Medicine". The journal was established in 2004 by Edwin L. Cooper, who also served as its editor-in-chief until 2010, when the journal moved from Oxford University Press to Hindawi. Initially, the journal was entirely open access, without publication charge to the authors except for color figures, but Oxford University Press changed its policy in 2008 and made reviews, editorials, and commentaries subscription-based, while maintaining open access for original research papers. Hindawi returned the journal to a full open access model, but charges authors for both original research and review papers.

Publisher Hindawi Publishing Corporation History 2004-present Website http://www.hindawi.com/journals/ecam/ Impact factor 2.964 (2010)

