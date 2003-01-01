"European Spine Journal" is a publication founded in response to the increasing trend toward specialization in spinal surgery. The Journal is devoted to spine surgery and all related disciplines, including functional and surgical anatomy of the spine, biomechanics and pathophysiology, diagnostic procedures, and neurology. The aim of "European Spine Journal" is to support the further development of highly innovative European spine surgery and to provide an integrated and balanced view of diagnostic, research and treatment procedures that will enhance effective collaboration among specialists worldwide.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/medicine/orthopedics/journal/586 Impact factor 1.965 (2011)

