The European Respiratory Journal (ERJ) - the official journal of the European Respiratory Society (ERS) - publishes clinical and experimental work dealing with the whole field of respiratory medicine, including lung cell biology, epidemiology, immunology, pathophysiology, thoracic imaging, paediatric pneumology, occupational medicine, intensive care, sleep medicine, and thoracic surgery and oncology.

Publisher European Respiratory Society Website http://erj.ersjournals.com/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA