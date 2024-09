The European Journal of Inorganic Chemistry (2010 ISI Impact Factor: 2.909) publishes Full Papers, Short Communications, and Microreviews from the entire spectrum of inorganic, organometallic, bioinorganic, and solid-state chemistry.

Publisher Wiley-VCH History 1998–present Website http://www3.interscience.wiley.com/cgi-bin/jhome/27721/ Impact factor 2.909 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA