European Journal of Cancer Prevention aims to promote an increased awareness of all aspects of cancer prevention and to stimulate new ideas and innovations. The Journal has a wide-ranging scope, covering such aspects as descriptive and metabolic epidemiology, histopathology, genetics, biochemistry, molecular biology, microbiology, clinical medicine, intervention trials and public education, basic laboratory studies and special group studies. Although affiliated to a European organization, the journal addresses issues of international importance.

Publisher Lippincott Williams & Wilkins Website http://journals.lww.com/eurjcancerprev/pages/default.aspx Impact factor 2.130 (2012)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA