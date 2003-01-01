With a focus on human integrative and translational physiology, the European Journal of Applied Physiology publishes original research that is considered likely to further our understanding of the functioning of the intact healthy human body under a variety of environmental (e.g. altitude, climatic, gravitational) and exercise conditions. Contexts include those relating to occupational, sporting, recreational and daily activities throughout the human life-span from childhood to old age.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/biomed/human+physiology/journal/421 Impact factor 2.214 (2010)

