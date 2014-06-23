Eukaryotic Cell (EC) presents the latest findings from basic research studies of simple eukaryotic microorganisms such as yeasts, filamentous fungi, parasitic protozoa, ciliates, social amoebae, algae, and other protists. The journal reports basic research studies involving genetic, genomic, biochemical, molecular, and cell biological analysis, virulence studies of host-pathogen interactions, and population genetics and evolutionary/phylogenetic studies for eukaryotic microbes.

Publisher American Society of Microbiology Website http://ec.asm.org/ Impact factor 3.395 (2011)

