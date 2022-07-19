Race, ethnicity and nationalism are at the heart of many of the major social and political issues in the present global environment. New antagonisms have emerged which require a rethinking of traditional theoretical and empirical perspectives. Ethnic and Racial Studies , published twelve times a year, is the leading journal for the analysis of these issues throughout the world. The journal provides an interdisciplinary academic forum for the presentation of research and theoretical analysis, drawing on sociology, social policy, anthropology, political science, economics, geography, international relations, history, social psychology and cultural studies. Ethnic and Racial Studies welcomes contributions from both established and younger scholars working in any of the main areas of interest. We welcome articles with an empirical focus as well as contributions at the cutting edge of theoretical debates in this field. Each issue carries reviews of the latest books on race, ethnicity and nationalism.

Publisher Taylor & Francis Group Website http://www.tandfonline.com/toc/rers20/current Impact factor 1.000 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA