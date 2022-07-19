Race, ethnicity and nationalism are at the heart of many of the major social and political issues in the present global environment. New antagonisms have emerged which require a rethinking of traditional theoretical and empirical perspectives. Ethnic and Racial Studies , published twelve times a year, is the leading journal for the analysis of these issues throughout the world. The journal provides an interdisciplinary academic forum for the presentation of research and theoretical analysis, drawing on sociology, social policy, anthropology, political science, economics, geography, international relations, history, social psychology and cultural studies. Ethnic and Racial Studies welcomes contributions from both established and younger scholars working in any of the main areas of interest. We welcome articles with an empirical focus as well as contributions at the cutting edge of theoretical debates in this field. Each issue carries reviews of the latest books on race, ethnicity and nationalism.

Publisher
Taylor & Francis Group
Website
http://www.tandfonline.com/toc/rers20/current
Impact factor
1.000 (2011)

People rethink nationalist beliefs in uncertain times

Varvara, a 66-year-old retired factory worker in Kazan, Russia, keeps faith in her homeland despite a life of suffering and loss. "It was a tough time," she said. "The one thing that makes me happy is that we got through ...

Political science

Mar 3, 2022

0

13

How racism contributes to 'a very ivory tower'

Blacks, Hispanics and other racial and ethnic minorities are not only underrepresented in science, they are also less likely to receive research funding or get published as often as white scientists, which can result in fewer ...

Social Sciences

Aug 26, 2020

0

3

